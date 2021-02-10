Showcase exhibitions open in Debrecen

During the epidemic period, a number of showcase exhibitions are waiting for those interested in Debrecen, the organizers said.

From Tuesday to March 1, for example, the window of Kölcsey Center on Hunyadi Street will feature the exhibition Time of Masks – The Dream of Venice, which will present the latest works by Károly Nemes, the master of Venetian masks, to the public.

“I trust that (…) I aroused interest not only in masks but also in the mystique of the Venetian Carnival,” Károly Nemes recommended his works to those interested.

Several shop windows on the main street of Debrecen, Piac utca, await those interested in exhibitions in the coming days and weeks.

Andrea Sztojánovits’ interactive light installation Fészek, supplemented with the sound composition of Gergely Álmos, is presented using the medium of augmented reality, with content that can also be displayed on passers-by’s own mobile phones, the organizers indicated.

They added that Ivov Kovács’ Searchlight installation will transform the shop window of the street-front property at 67 Piac Street, which once operated as a bakery, with reflective mirrors.

And the Spring Festival showcase exhibition evokes the Chinese Lunar New Year, showcasing the work of three generations of about 39 artists linked to the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts.

The program, which the organizers intend to “hopefully promote artistic and cultural dialogue between the two countries and friendly cooperation between the cities of Tianjin and Debrecen,”, was co-organized by the Confucius Institute of the University of Debrecen, the Tiananmen Academy and the city government in Debrecen.

