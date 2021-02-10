Shocking footage: how the Debrecen killer attacked his victim

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters launched an investigation into a fatal bodily injury in connection with abuse on 12 July 2020 in downtown Debrecen.

Passers-by reported a helpless man who was found on the ground in Erzsébet Street, Debrecen. Police and ambulance staff also immediately went to the scene, but could no longer save his life. The on-site inspection and investigations found that the man had been the victim of serious abuse.

Investigators began searching for the perpetrator, but their task was greatly complicated by the fact that the crime took place at night. However, a persistent, detailed investigation led to a result, and on February 4, 2021, they found a man and a woman who could be linked to the crime. Two days later, they were both questioned.

According to the investigation, the 27-year-old man and his partner went to a nearby store when he got into trouble with the later victim on the way, on Erzsébet Street. The controversy escalated until they began to fight, but the suspect kicked his victim, who fell to the ground, more than once in the head.

At his interrogation, the suspect made a detailed confession. He was detained by police officers, who made a motion to arrest him.

