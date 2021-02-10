OGYÉI does not recommend the Russian vaccine in certain cases

The SPC for the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been published on the website of the National Institute of Pharmacy and Food and Health (OGYÉI).

According to the prospectus, the administration of the vaccine is not recommended for those who suffer from:

chronic kidney disease or liver disease, endocrine diseases

significant thyroid problems, inadequately treated diabetes,

severe hematological disorders, epilepsy and other diseases of the central nervous system,

acute coronary syndrome and acute cerebrovascular accident, myocarditis, pericarditis, pericarditis.

sufferers of autoimmune disease

in case of a malignant neoplasm.

It is also stated that the second dose is not recommended and should not be given if severe complications (anaphylactic shock, severe allergic reaction throughout the body, convulsions, fever above 40 ° C, etc.) occur after the first dose. It was added that the vaccine will not be given if someone has a body temperature above 37 ° C. body temperature is measured at the site before vaccination.

For the time being, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers are not allowed to receive the Russian vaccine, nor are those under the age of 18 because, because just like other vaccines, there is not enough data on how it would affect them.

The side effects of Sputnik V, as described in this leaflet, are the same as those seen with other Covid-19 vaccines: short-term flu-like symptoms such as chills, fever, joint pain, weakness and swelling at the injection spot may occur.

