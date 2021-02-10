A Romanian driver caused the death of two people on the Hajdú-Bihar section of the M3

The Romanian man, who was driving carelessly on the M3 motorway, hit a car in front of him and caused the deaths of two people. He was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison, according to a spokesman for the Debrecen Tribunal.

Dénes Dobó announced that the court had upheld the judgment of the Hajdúböszörmény District Court, which ruled in the first instance, in which the man was banned from driving for three years.

According to the facts established by the court, the 33-year-old man was driving a car on the M3 motorway from Budapest in the direction of Nyíregyháza on the evening of 25 May 2018. On the highway, he switched on the cruise control system, so he was constantly traveling at 136 km / h in the outside traffic lane.

He was searching for radio broadcasts when, on the Hajdú-Bihar section of the motorway, he carelessly hit another car in front of him at a speed of 90-95 kilometers per hour. As a result of the accident, two people traveling in the back seat of the other car were killed, the statement said.

debreceninap.hu