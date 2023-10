The affected road section was completely closed.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident that took place yesterday evening at kilometer section 19 of the road between Debrecen and Létavértes, in the Monostorpályi area, the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate announced. The Létavértes municipal firefighters cut off the power to the damaged cars. Ambulances also arrived at the scene, where the affected road section was closed in its full width.

dehir.hu

pixabay