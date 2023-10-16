Well-Known Iranian Film Director and His Wife Stabbed to Death

The man had been studying in America, and been threatened for some time.



Iranian film director Dáriús Mehrdjoui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were stabbed to death in their home near Tehran. The bodies were found by their daughter, Mona, on Saturday night. The stab wounds hit the neck of the victims. An investigation has been launched into the case, and although the authorities have so far not announced anything about the possible motives, the director’s wife has indicated several times during the recent weeks that they had received threats of a knife attack on social media.

At the age of 83, Mehrdjoui studied film at the University of California and was one of the pioneers of the Iranian new wave that began in the 1970s. For his work, he was awarded the Silver Hugo in Chicago in 1998, and the Silver Shell at the San Sebastián Film Festival in 1993.



24.hu

pixabay