No more masks in stores in California

California had lifted mask mandate for vaccinated residents in indoor public places on 15th of February.

After two years, people can enter without masks in this indoor public places – like stores and shopping malls – in California if they are prove their vaccinations. At the gate of the stores crew checking vaccination documents and matching IDs to enter the indoor public area without masks. Customers can decide if they wants to prove their vaccinations or wearing masks.

California state is also working to update school masking requirements. Currently, everyone on a K-12 campus must wear masks indoors.

Virág Vida – Los Angeles

Photo: Virág Vida