Elton John’s private jet involved incident at 10,000ft

As multiply American media outlets reported, Elton John’s private jet suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000 ft. The world star was making his way from the UK to the USA. Elton John was scheduled to perform on Madison Square Garden, New York. The jet made a successful emergency landing in Ireland on The Farnborough Airport. The plane was fighting with 80mph wind and wittness said that the pilot twice aborted landing. The airport prepared for the emergency landing with cleared runway, fire crews and ambulance.

After the terrifying incident the “Rocket Man” gave a successful concert on Madison Square Garden and he didn’t commented for the crowd his horrible experience.

Virág Vida – Los Angeles

Photo: The Sun