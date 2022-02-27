Police are Waiting for the Application of Ukrainian Interpreters

The police are waiting for the application of interpreters to handle the cases of a large number of Ukrainian citizens fleeing to the Ukrainian-Russian war situation, the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters announced on www.police.hu on Saturday evening.

As they wrote, they expect those who speak Ukrainian well and are willing to help refugees with their language skills.



Interpreters are needed at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border crossings in Záhony, Beregsurány, Barabás, Lónya and Tiszabecse, as well as at the collection points for refugees in Vásárosnamény, Tarpán, Aranyosapáti, Fehérgyarmat and Mándok.



MTI

pixabay