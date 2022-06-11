18-Year-Old Boy is on the Run, Police are Looking for Him

The Eger police are looking for Alex Bécsi.

On the evening of June 9th, 2022, the 18-year-old man from Eger left his place of residence designated as his place of house arrest. The police measures taken to find him have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone who has relevant information about the whereabouts of Alex Bécsi can report in person at the Eger Police Station or by phone at + 36-36 / 522-111, at 06-80 / 555-111 (available 24 hours a day) or you can call the central emergency number 112 (free of charge).

debreceninap.hu