Curfew Was Violated More Than a Thousand Times on New Year's Eve

The police took action against a total of 1,028 people between 8 pm on 31st December and 5 am on 1st January 2021 for violating the curfew, police.hu announced.

A total of 13 cases were initiated in the country for violations related to pyrotechnic rules.

In Tiszaalpár, on January 1st, 2021, at 0:15 a.m., a juvenile used a product belonging to pyrotechnic class 2, which fell on the roof structure of a residential house and therefore caught fire. There were no personal injuries, but hundreds of thousands of forints in damage.

In Mátészalka, on 31st December, around 8 pm, a fire broke out in an uninhabited building, presumably due to the use of a pyrotechnic device.

