As the Debrecen Sports Swimming Pool is going to host the FINA World Championship women’s and men’s Group B water polo matches between June 20th and 25th, the parking spaces will not be available for two weeks.

Until June 25th, there will be changes to the traffic regulations around the Debrecen Sports Swimming Pool, which means that drivers will not be able to use the parking spaces during this time.

debreceninap.hu