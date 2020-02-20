Social Sector Workers to Get 14% Wage Hike

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Social Sector Workers to Get 14% Wage Hike

Social sector workers will receive a 14% wage hike retroactively from Jan. 1, Human Resources Minister Miklós Kásler said.

The wage hike will comprise an 8% increase in the minimum wages for both skilled and unskilled social sector workers as well as an additional 6% increase, Kásler told a press conference. The raise will affect 84,000 people working in state, local council, church or NGO-run institutions, with their wages rising by an average of 30,000 forints (EUR 89), the minister said. The sector’s workers already received the 8% increase this month and will get the full 14% raise in March retroactively from January 1, Kásler said. The wage hike will increase the lowest wage in the sector to 177,000 forints from last year’s 155,000 forints, with the highest earners receiving 473,000 forints compared with last year’s highest wage of 415,000 forints, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

