National Holiday Events Cancelled

All public events lined up for the August 20 national holiday have been cancelled in light of coronavirus protection measures, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff said.

The events would have included an air show and fireworks in the evening. Gergely Gulyás told a regular weekly press briefing large gatherings increased the risk of intensifying the spread of the coronavirus. Gulyás expressed regret over the cancellation, adding stocks already purchased for the festivities would be used next year. The oath-taking ceremony of graduate officers will go ahead, he added. Gulyás noted that the number of active coronavirus infections in Hungary is gradually dropping. Hungary is one of the safest and most protected countries against the virus in the region, he said.

As regards neighbouring countries that have seen a rise in the number of infections, no further restrictions are needed as the coronavirus situation in these countries, with the exception of Serbia and Ukraine, has improved in the past few days. Gulyás said domestic coronavirus-related precautionary measures must be observed, including wearing a face mask on public transport and in shops. Restaurant staff must also wear a face mask, he added.

