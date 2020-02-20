National Cultural Council Holds Inaugural Meeting

Culture
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on National Cultural Council Holds Inaugural Meeting

The National Cultural Council held its inaugural meeting in Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s office on Wednesday, the PM’s press chief said.

Established under the law on culture passed last December, the body comprises the president of the Hungarian Arts Academy and the directors of 17 strategic cultural institutions, Bertalan Havasi said in a statement. These include the National Theatre, the Budapest State Opera, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Palace of Arts, the Hungarian National Museum, the Petőfi Museum of Literature and the Open Air Skanzen Museum in Szentendre, among others. The law states that national culture and identity should be preserved and strengthened by ensuring future generations’ equal access to national culture. Further, the Council is tasked with the strategic management of Hungary’s cultural sectors, and it also submits proposals on cultural policy to the government. It also evaluates and harmonises culture-related development plans. The Council must file an annual report on its activities.

hungarymatters.hu

