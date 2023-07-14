Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days this year between August 3 and 6

Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days is Hungary’s oldest existing jazz festival, which has been held every year since 1972, except for 2020. This year, between August 3rd and 6th, wine lovers and jazz lovers from all over the country are invited to the greenery of the Big Forest, on the shores of Békás Lake, where the festival is surrounded by green nature during the day, and at night the magical light forest’s foliage and enchanting water mirror dominate the skyline.

All 6 wine regions and all 22 wine regions of our country will be presented through 67 wineries – including the wineries of Eger, Mátra, Kunság, Etyek, Csopak, Szekszárd, Badacsony, Tokaj, Villány and Sopron. may fall under The four days take place under the spell of the tasters, as during the event, complete with jazz and gastronomic excitement, you can taste a different drink with each toast. At the guided wine tastings of the festival, applicants can taste a carefully prepared wine list with expert guidance.

Natural wineries appear among the wineries, which take care of their vines with extra care in a small production area, and make their wines aged in oak barrels using a traditional process – with little exaggeration, they are bottled as nature created them.

Highlights of the event’s wine palette include the Chardonnay of the Etyeki Manor, the Menádok Pinot Gris of Nyakas Pince, and the Irsai Olivér of Koch Borászat Selection, which received a gold medal at the national wine competition in 2023, as well as the 2011 wine of Dúzsi Pince Görögszó In 2015, it was included among the best red wines in the world. Zsófia Kövesdi, the head winemaker of Jammertal Borbirtok, won the international title of best female winemaker this year based on the choice of the largest wine specialist portal, “Selection”.

This year, the Ice Tropez wine cocktail comes with a Mediterranean feel, but guests can also toast with VID cocktails, Törley champagnes, Spanish sparkling wine, i.e. Cava or Italian prosecco under the summer sky, and a real curiosity, Ferrari’s champagne, can also be tasted at the festival. The Koktél Színház serves eye-catching alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails from behind its steampunk stand.

Jazz and wine are a perfect pairing, as sipping and tasting countless flavors under the shady foliage while soft or smoky jazz is playing is an unrepeatable experience. The three music stages of the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days showcase the leading Hungarian musicians and bands in the jazz genre: young, experimental jazz players and experienced, well-known jazz masters come to the stages with nearly 40 formations. Whether it’s classical jazz, vocal jazz, fusion jazz, mainstream jazz, jazz-rock, jazz steeped in world music, or a fusion of folk and jazz… in addition to popular traditional standards, dynamic improvisations and catchy melodies are responsible for guaranteed concert experiences.

2023 is the year of bassists and bassists, which is why the Wine and Jazz Days can boast three Artist in Residence jazz musicians in the persons of János Egri, Géza Jónás and Vince Bartók.

The star performers of the festival include the duo of Veronika Harcsa and Bálint Gyémánt, the Nagy Emma Quintet, a band made up of young jazz musicians with an incomparable sound, the Hungarian Jazz Quintet, which turns 50 this year, the Vas/Bukowski/Szmańda trio with their characteristic playing style, the modern Szakcsi Jr. Renaissance and the year’s Phonogram awardee, the funk-jazz-pop supergroup Subtones. True to tradition, the center of jazz lovers’ hearts, the 38-year-old Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band, closes Sunday with a joint concert with the legendary jazz guitarist István Gyárfás “Gyafi”. Every evening, after the concerts, jazz DJs provide the musical background for the wine tastings.

During the day, families can also enjoy a special program at the event, so in the shady, leafy Galiba Children’s Corner, children of all ages can have fun together with their parents and grandparents with lots of games. Also on this occasion, four-legged friends and their owners can cool off at the dog refreshment point.

The gastronomic offer is provided by more than 20 restaurants. Magnificent homemade cheeses are the best choice to accompany the wines, but there will also be delicacies from traditional cuisine and street food on the table, alongside the brilliant dishes of the IKON Restaurant.

It is important to point out that the Wine and Jazz days will also switch to cashless payment, so it will be possible to make purchases everywhere with the help of a bank card, mobile application or top-up card. The early bird pass is available at a ticket price of HUF 6,900 until July 15, after which it can be purchased for HUF 8,900. The festival also offers the possibility to pay for tickets with a nice card. The daily ticket can be purchased for HUF 3,200 on Thursday, HUF 3,600 on Friday and Saturday, and HUF 2,700 on Sunday. The indispensable accessory of the program, the elegant tasting glass, can be purchased for HUF 1,500, which can be returned undamaged.

Those interested can find out about the news of the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days on its website and Facebook event.

Wineries:

Balla Géza Pincészet (Arad-hegyalja), Béla Bandi Pincészet, Budaházy Fekete Kúria Winery, Cseri Pincészet, Deák Bárdos Pince, Dubicz Borászat és Szőlőbirtok, Dula Pincészet, Dúzsi Tamás Borászat, Eke Pince, Epermester Pincészet, Etyeki Kúria Borgazdaság, Fritmann Borászat, Garamvári Szőlőbirtok, Gere Tamás és Zsolt Pincészet, Gonda Pincészet, Grand Tokaj, Gróf Degenfeld Szőlőbirtok és Kastélyszálló, Heit Loránd Pincészet (Létavértes), Istenhegyi Borház, Jammertal Borbirtok, Juhász Testvérek Pincészet, Kecze-Hady Kézműves Pince, Koch Borászat, Korózs Pince, Kővágó Pince, Lajos Király Manúfaktúra, Laposa Birtok, Lisicza Borház, Maison aux Pois, Mészáros Pál Borház és Pince, Nachbil (Krasznabéltek), Nyakas Pincészet, Oroszlános Borbirtok, Paulus Borház, Péter Pincészet, Petrény Winery, Royal Tokaji Borászat, Sajgó Családi Pincészet, Sauska Borászat, Sol Montis Borászat, Sümegi Ákos Pincészete, Szeleshát Szőlőbirtok, Szentpéteri Borpince, Teleki Villány, Thummerer Pincészet, Tibor Családi Szőlőbirtok, Tokaj Hétszőlő Szőlőbirtok, Tornai Pincészet, Törley Pezsgőpincészet, Tringa Borászat, Turul Manufaktúra (Partium), Varga Pincészet, Varsányi Pincészet, Villa Gyetvai

Gastronomy:

Ariron Macaron (Gyomaendrod), Borterasz, Borsos Sajt, Cervinus Sajt (Szarvas), Csakhal Bisztró, Debreceni Krumplilángos, Debreceni Sajtműhely, IKON Étterem, Kovács Kalács, Lepcsánka Művek, Magna Pálinka, MUK, Nagyerdei Pálinkaműhely, Panificio il Basilico, Paris Garden (A Debrecziner Gourmet-díj nyertese), Shell Café, Szabolcsi Pálinka, Szomszéd Bisztró, Veranda Kézműves Pékbisztró, Zádor Kávé

Concerts, programs:

AUGUST 3

SYNERGY JAZZMA STÉG 17:40 Horváth „Plútó” József & Oláh Kálmán & Balázs Elemér 17:40 The truth is in wine – Talk to the winemaker! 18:00 Jónás Géza Quartet 19:40 Juhász Gábor Trió 19:20 Folksz 20:00 Harcsa Veronika-Gyémánt Bálint 21:40 Balázs József Trió feat Zana Zoltán 21:20 Gáspár-Bágyi és az ifjú nagybőgősök 22:00 Hajdu Klára Quartet feat. Borbély Mihály 23:20 Debrecen BigBand

AUGUST 4

SYNERGY JAZZMA STÉG 17:40 Young titans of winemaking – Conversation with the new generation 17:20 Gáspár Károly Trio feat. Gereben Zita 18:00 Jazzation 19:40 Sr. Egri New Trio feat. Ludányi Tamás 19:20 M&M jazzballs 20:00 Magyar Jazz Quintet 21:40 Pecek Lakatos Krisztián Quartet 21:20 Bágyi Balázs New Quartet 22:00 Nagy Emma Quintet 23:40 Jazz Inside 23:20 Debreceni Jazz Együttes 24:00 Duka Laci Gipsy Swing

AUGUST 5

SYNERGY JAZZMA STÉG 16:30 Bubbles and wine – Discussion and presentation with sommelier Béla Vállay 17:40 The truth is in wine – Talk to the winemaker! 17:20 Hajdu Nelli duo 18:00 Vas/Bukowski/Szmanda 19:40 Gáspár – Bágyi és a fiatal basszus-gitárosok 19:20 Tornóczky All Access 20:00 Bass Loco 21:40 The Sosinas 21:20 Vörös Tamás Project 22:00 Subtones 23:40 Egri Drive Stuff 23:20 Dr. Jazz duo 24:00 Szigeti Juli

AUGUST 6