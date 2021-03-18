Socks Challenge by ESN Debrecen

Date: Sunday at 12 AM

Online

March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day.

This syndrome is a genetic disorder that people are born with. It is usually associated with physical growth delays and special facial features. This day is about creating awareness regarding this topic and helping everyone to have a better understanding of this disorder.

Socks challenge:

Put on odd socks and take a picture. The socks symbolize the chromosomes because they are shaped like socks and people with Down Syndrome have an extra one. By putting on different socks, you join the solidarity of these people and their families. Being different is not a shame, everyone deserves love, this is a chance for you to share your love creatively. Share these pictures on Facebook and Instagram and using the hashtags: #esndebrecen #WDSD and tag ESN Debrecen (esn_debrecen).

ESN Debrecen