Slam night in English tonight in Debrecen

For the first time in Debrecen, an international slam poetry night will be organized, the event starts at 19:00 on Friday. The free performance will take place at the Orfaum in the Csokonai Forum.

The DebreSalm team has held several poetry slam competitions in Hungarian. It is finally time for them to organize the first-ever International Poetry Slam event in Debrecen.

Join the English language slam poetry night on 14 April if you’re interested in this fun and exciting art form.

Beyond the competitors and slammers, however, the organizers are preparing something big within the framework of the Must Festival:

THE KIDNEY STONES – An acoustic production will be performed by The Kidney Stones, whose members are exclusively medical students studying in Debrecen.

STEADY PLUTO mild acoustic – The band from Debrecen, playing in English, makes it easier to come back after a break with a special line-up and heavy guitar music.

ANNA KATSCHTHALER AND AUSGESUCHTESTENOHREN – Our Anna is back, and she brings a particularly unique, avant-garde pop-laced spoken word performance right after the break.

Admission to the event is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m

More information is on the event’s Facebook page.

Picture: DebreSlam