Jewish cultural days and a conference are organized in Debrecen

Between May 9th and 12th, the Debrecen Jewish Cultural Days and Street Festival will be held for the third time as part of ALL-IN Debrecen’s programs, the organizers announced at the Tuesday press conference announcing the event.

The ALL-IN Debrecen International Cultural Days were launched three years ago in order to bring the cultural communities living in the city closer to each other – recalled Réka Mészáros, managing director of the Főnix Rendezvényszerző Nonprofit Kft. She said that since the beginning, 2-3 festivals have been held every year, and they have already organized, among others, Flemish, Swiss and German cultural days. Among the festivals, the event related to the Jewish Community of Debrecen, which has about a thousand people, stands out, she added.

Tamás Horovitz, the president of the Jewish Community of Debrecen, said that the conference and meeting of Jewish communities across the border will be organized as part of the event, from May 9th-12th, at which they will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust.

About a hundred participants are expected for the event, he added, in addition to the Hungarians, representatives of almost 15 religious communities will come to the conference.

According to his information, the free program series will start on Thursday evening with a concert by Mihály Duffek and his son, and then on Friday, a ground-breaking ceremony will be held, at which the square in front of the Pásti Street Synagogue will be named after Rabbi Vilmos Krausz, who served in the Debrecen Jewish Community from 1891 to 1921.

The Jewish Street Festival is held on Sunday, with performances by Margit Bangó, Péter Gerendás and the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band, as well as special kosher food and drinks. At the event, entertainer Judit Új will entertain the children with an interactive story.





debreceninap.hu