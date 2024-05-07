The spring unloading fair will be held at the weekend in Debrecen

The spring unloading fair will be held in the spring, on May 11-12, 2024, in Debrecen on Böszörményi Street. The country’s largest unloading fair is becoming more and more popular every year, constantly breaking its record for the number of visitors – writes szallas.hu.

The interest in the two-day event is always huge, and this time is no different. This time again hundreds of vendors will be offering their products, and of course, there will also be plenty of gastronomic units. Clothes, handicrafts, cheeses, spices and a lot more are available at the spring fair.

Traffic restrictions are expected

During the event, the organizers will close the entire width of the section between Böszörményi út – Füredi út and Doberdó Street, between Bolyai Street- Böszörményi út and Thomas Mann Street, and between Békessy Béla Street – Böszörményi út and Görgey Street. During the traffic restrictions, buses 15, 15G, 15Y, 22, 22Y, 24, 24Y, 34, 35, 35Y and 36 will be running on diversion routes.

