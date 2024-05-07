Birdwatching tour on Hortobágy organized by the University of Debrecen

After the Student Committee on Environmental Protection’s successful program last fall – observation of Crane migration -, this time the organizers would like to invite you to join them for a birdwatching tour at the Hortobágy National Park. During the program, you have a chance to take a look into the avifauna of Hortobágy.



The event is free to everyone, but the organizers need your registration, you can find the registration form here.

Registration will be open on the 7th of May, 2024 at 4 pm! For the first 50 people, organizers can provide seats on the bus!

The meeting point will be next to the building of the Sport Sciences Educational Centre (Dóczy József str. 7.).

Departure time will be 14. 05. 2024 (Wednesday) at 07:15 and the arriving time will be in the afternoon (approx. 14:30).

More information at the events Facebook page.

Main picture: illustration.