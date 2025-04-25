Debrecen International Food Day turns twenty

At the University of Debrecen’s largest student event—a vibrant celebration of gastronomy and culture—visitors can sample unique dishes from thirty different nations this year. On Wednesday, April 30, the northern event area of the Nagyerdei Stadium will come alive with performances by the international student community’s musical talents and bands on the festival stage.

Organized by the International Student Union (ISU), which represents foreign students in the University of Debrecen’s Student Government, the highly successful event once again puts exciting national cuisines in the spotlight. In addition to popular Asian dishes, visitors to the heart of Nagyerdő will have the chance to explore lesser-known flavors from Africa, among others.

Students from countries such as Albania and Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, the Balkan region, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea, Egypt, Georgia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Libya, Kenya, China, Laos, Malaysia, Morocco, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Tunisia, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Zimbabwe will be preparing traditional dishes—many bringing spices and special ingredients from their home countries. Thanks to their efforts, visitors can enjoy delicacies such as gado gado, mansaf, chapati, whakye, and khachapuri. The organizers are preparing nearly 25,000 small portions of food.

This year’s event, starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, also serves a charitable purpose.

More information about the festival program is available on ISU’s social media platforms, and until then, the atmosphere is brought to life through a teaser video from last year’s Food Day.

(unideb.hu)