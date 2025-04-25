550 students participate in the technical OTDK in Debrecen

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen is hosting the 37th National Scientific Students’ Associations Conference (OTDK) in the Technical Sciences Section. The three-day competition, which began on Wednesday, attracted 581 submitted papers from nearly every part of the country and beyond its borders. In addition to university students, a smaller number of high school students are also presenting their research results.

This year’s Technical Sciences Section of the National Scientific Students’ Associations Conference (OTDK) mainly features engineering students from higher education institutions, who will present their research in 74 sections. A panel of 222 judges will evaluate the work. A total of 581 papers have been submitted to the event held at the Faculty of Engineering (MK) of the University of Debrecen (DE), including 50 from DE students.

Thirty-three high school students are also participating in the competition, presenting 19 projects either individually or in teams. The youngest participant is only 16 years old. Sixteen students arrived from Hungarian-language engineering institutions located abroad, and the number of international students studying in Hungary joining the competition has been increasing steadily over the years. Fifteen companies are participating as professional exhibitors.

Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, emphasized at Wednesday’s opening ceremony that it is of great significance that the Technical Sciences Section of OTDK is being hosted by the institution, as it was last held here 22 years ago.

In 2003, university integration had just taken place: the higher education institutions that had been separated during the communist era were unified around the turn of the millennium, resulting in the establishment of the University of Debrecen. At the time, the level of development in engineering education was much lower, and there were intense debates about whether there was a need for engineering training in Debrecen, and if so, in what form. Since then, both engineering education and the University of Debrecen have been on an exponential growth path. Today, in addition to the Faculty of Engineering, technical programs are also available at the Faculty of Science and Technology and the Faculty of Informatics, with a total of 8,000 students pursuing such studies at the university—an impressive number on a national scale.

Bács Zoltán emphasized that the university’s high-quality engineering education has played a major role in attracting numerous industrial companies to Debrecen in recent years. Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa added that engineering education in the city has a bright present and future. For example, in recent months a new wing and laboratories have been inaugurated at the Faculty of Engineering.

Debrecen is a center of innovation and knowledge, a stronghold of engineering education. It is a place where the training of engineers develops hand-in-hand with the city’s economy. There is a tremendous demand for high-quality engineering training in Debrecen. The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen is capable of meeting this demand—the number of students has grown from 2,000 to 3,200. Moreover, significant infrastructure developments are currently underway at the faculty.

Géza Husi, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at DE and Executive Chair of the Technical Section of the National Scientific Students’ Associations Council (OTDT), emphasized that 12 staff members began organizing the Technical Sciences Section of the OTDK a year ago. As the faculty is hosting nearly a thousand guests, 130 people are involved in the organization during these days. He expressed his gratitude to the companies supporting the event with financial contributions or gifts.

Ákos Lakatos, Head of the Department of Building Services and Facility Engineering at the DE Faculty of Engineering, Vice Chair of the Technical Scientific Committee of OTDT, and Co-Chair of the Technical Section, shared his personal experience, recalling how he participated as a student and presenter in the 2007 OTDK. He pointed out that those who perform well receive prestigious recognition.

Mihály Réger, Vice President of the National Scientific Students’ Associations Council, informed participants that OTDK conferences are held in 16 scientific fields across the country, and participation is increasing year by year. This year, 17,000 students applied, and nearly 20,000 people are involved in organizing the events.

Árpád Palotás, President of the Technical Sciences Professional Committee of the National Scientific Students’ Associations Council, added that the current event in Debrecen is the largest ever held by the organization—almost 20% more participants than the previous event in Baja.

The main sponsor of the event is Krones Hungary Ltd. At the opening ceremony, Managing Director Zoltán Kocsis emphasized their commitment to maintaining a close relationship with the Faculty of Engineering at DE, which allows for further development of engineering education—benefiting both the university and the company.

The awards ceremony for the Technical Sciences Section of the OTDK will be held on Friday.

