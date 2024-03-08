A new function has been added to UD Studyversity, the mobile application for the students of the University of Debrecen

New services related to the popular mood report among university students became available, and the application’s gifting system was renewed during the development.



How is your day? – asks the question of the UD Studyversity application after opening. The app for students of the University of Debrecen tracks the students’ moods and rewards voluntary respondents with points. Thanks to the latest development, the application provides help to students in need of support in connection with the renewed mood report.

– Based on feedback from the Student Self-Government and students, loneliness, being alone with its consequences, lack of self-confidence and lack of motivation can be observed more and more among young people. Deterioration of mental health can also lead to a decline in academic performance. With the development, we want to help those who need it and want to use the support of professionals – Vincze Szilvia, head of the Web Portal, Application Development and VIR Center of the University of Debrecen, told hirek.unideb.hu.

If someone enters a bad mood ten times in a row in the application, the system offers to fill out a questionnaire that reveals the reasons for the mood. With the student’s permission, the system forwards the documents to the professionals of the Clinical Psychology Service of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center (KK), who will contact the young person concerned and, if requested by the student, professional care will begin.

The regulating, supporting and retaining functions of traditional student communities have weakened. The scene of the development and operation of student communities is increasingly the online space, which is why it is justified to operate a professional care model organized within the university that supports the healthy lifestyle of students, and this phone application can be one of the means of reaching the vulnerable student group

– emphasized Antal Bugán.

The clinical psychologist added that the qualified professionals of the Clinical Psychology Center deal with students in need of support individually and in groups. Young people who often create a great atmosphere at the UD Studyversity and volunteer to help their peers are included in the therapy process.

During the update of the application, the developers – in cooperation with the Student Self-Government – also updated the app’s gift system.

Students can enter their mood in the mood reporting function once every day and earn points. A maximum of 365 points can be collected in one year. The 365 days of the year are divided into 6 time zones: the first four consist of 73 days, the fifth consists of 72 days and the sixth consists of 1 day. Each lane has so-called UD gifts, which you can get with the points you earn. Those who show their mood on all 365 days of the year can even win the main prize, the Campus Festival pass. Even those who miss one of the days can win, as there are many gifts waiting for the students, which can be obtained by reaching the given level. After receiving the gift, the game restarts

– Szilvia Vincze explained.

The UD Studyversity application has already been downloaded and used regularly by almost 37,000 people. The latest features of the application are now available.

During the use of the application, the University of Debrecen pays special attention to the enforcement of data protection rules and to inform students in advance.

The application can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

(unideb.hu)