Medical students from Debrecen successfully participated in the professional championship in Brussels

Students of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen achieved second place in the international professional championship for medical students (MedCup). The students from Debrecen also won two special prizes at the competition held in Brussels on March 1st and 2nd.

At the MedCup professional competition, two-person teams could compare their theoretical knowledge and practical knowledge and skills. One hundred teams from 50 universities in 25 countries participated in this year’s competition. The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen was represented by eight teams (Adorján Dávid Martin, Ahmad Abdulrahman, Akash Sarkar, Ali Haboubi, Anoushka Chatterjee, Péter Czina, Hussain Kommouna, Le Bao Lam Quynh, Mahmoud Einieh, Murtadha Qais Al-Khafaji, Mustafa Qais Al- Khafaji, Philip Kusiima, Ramzi Zeidan, Dénes Reviczky, Kornél Varga).

The participants had to complete various challenges, which included practical tasks, recognition and use of numerous medical devices and instruments, and solving complex clinical cases. There was a task aimed at assessing the surgical skills of the contestants, where a jury of world-renowned specialists evaluated the students’ suturing technique.

In another competition, the specified cases were analyzed using imaging technologies, such as CT or MRI scans. Team members had to work together effectively to interpret imaging data, establish a diagnosis, and create appropriate treatment plans. Competitors were also able to demonstrate their ability to react quickly and appropriately in various emergencies. The students had to stand their ground even in simulated disaster conditions

– explained university professor Norbert Németh, deputy dean of education at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen.

The four best of the hundred teams made it to the finals, including one from Debrecen. Students from the Faculty of Medicine, Mahmoud Einieh and Ramzi Zeidan, won second place in MedCup 2024, just one point behind the winning team.

This beautiful performance is a great pride for the faculty and the university. We also provided special opportunities for the practical preparation of the students, which they used effectively. In November, a pre-selection took place in Debrecen, where the 1-3. The winning team received faculty support for their trip to Brussels. The second-place team of the MedCup emerged from among them. This feedback and recognition for medical education in Debrecen is truly gratifying and encourages further content-quality development

– said the deputy dean.

Special prizes could be won at the thematic stations, the winners of two of these stations were teams from Debrecen: Anoushka Chatterjee and Akash Sarkar won the Canon Imaging Challenge Winner, Murtadha Qais Al-Khafaji and Mustafa Qais Al-Khafaji won the Master Med Challenge Winner special prize.

