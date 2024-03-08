The University of Debrecen is establishing a battery research institute

Thanks to the cooperation of the university, the city and the companies that are settling in, Debrecen has excellent chances in the field of industrial development, greening, renewable energy and sustainability – Rector Zoltán Szilvássy emphasized at the workshop of the HUMDA Green Lives national roadshow in Debrecen. The Rector of DE also announced the establishment of a battery research institute in addition to research related to energy production and storage.



In terms of the city’s environmental protection, the municipality and the University of Debrecen carry out the most important tasks together – Rector Zoltán Szilvássy emphasized on Thursday at the opening of the Debrecen station of the HUMDA Hungarian Mobility Development Agency’s Green Lives roadshow.

The university’s research groups and institutes continuously monitor the impact of the growing industrial activity in the city on the air, soil and water, as well as how effective the preservation of biodiversity is. These are the four pillars that we closely cooperate in monitoring. Debrecen has an extremely special situation, as the country’s largest university and the second largest and also the fastest industrializing city come together to make progress in environmental protection and renewable energies. The aim of the system – in agreement with the municipality and the companies that are settling in – is to develop the industry, to have production, greening, renewable energy and sustainability. That is why Debrecen has excellent chances

– emphasized Zoltán Szilvássy.

The head of the university also touched on negotiations with companies. As he said: energy production and storage is a key issue.

We work closely with the industrial players settling in the city. A good example of this is that we have agreed with the battery manufacturers to set up a university battery research institute. This will create an opportunity to help detect, based on the indicators of the technological processes, if something goes wrong outside the factory area, and together, by transforming the technology, make their production safer and more efficient. In addition, we also cooperate in the fields of culture, health and education

– added the rector, who touched on the related research of the University of Debrecen, including the zinc-air battery.

On behalf of the city, faction leader Viktor Papp presented the progress made so far in the field of electromobility, as well as the elements of the Debrecen 2030 program aimed at transport development and sustainability, the recently adopted Green Code, the plan for solar parks, the development ideas of public transport and the plans for renewing the road network.

The head of the R+D+I working group of the Hungarian Battery Association reported to the participants of the workshop about the processes of renewable-based electrification in the European Union. Róbert Kun emphasized that the battery industry is a key component of the green energy transition, and he illustrated the breakthrough of lithium-ion batteries by comparing electrochemical energy storage technologies. He also presented the trends in battery development, describing the 3rd, 4th and 5th generation batteries that are still in the experimental phase.

In addition to the professional workshop, the Zöld Életre Valók e-mobility roadshow in Debrecen, on Kossuth Square, offers numerous traffic safety, go-kart, electromobility and interactive programs.

In addition to the technology demonstrations, those interested can test their skills in, among other things, a go-kart slalom, where the track created with buoys contains tasks that encourage children to pay attention and be precise. The goal of HUMDA’s well-loved Road Safety program is to make you a conscious driver. The children receive playful but comprehensive theoretical and practical traffic safety education. After the theoretical education, with the help of instructors, the children can go out on bicycles, scooters, electric motorcycles and other means of transport to the temporary driving track, where they can get to know the traffic rules in practice, including, for example, the police arm signals

– explained Balázs Weingartner, HUMDA Magyar Mobilitás – chairman of the board of the Development Agency Zrt.

The programs related to the roadshow take place on the main square of Debrecen from Thursday to Sunday.

(unideb.hu)