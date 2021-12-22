Outstanding results of the teams of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management

The teams of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen achieved outstanding results in this year’s Agrovirtus national agricultural competition. The students of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management won second and third place in the digital farm management competition.

More than 110 teams entered the national university competition this year. Three groups of students from the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen were among the top five. They finished second and third in the final.

