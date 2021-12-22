Outstanding results of the teams of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Outstanding results of the teams of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management

The teams of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen achieved outstanding results in this year’s Agrovirtus national agricultural competition. The students of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management won second and third place in the digital farm management competition.

More than 110 teams entered the national university competition this year. Three groups of students from the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen were among the top five. They finished second and third in the final.

 

hirek.unideb.hu

Related Posts

Timeless knowledge and career building at the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The children’s clinic in Debrecen received a donation

Bácsi Éva

Training programs offered by the Faculty of Health

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *