According to the available information, a 20-years-old university student jumped out of the 8th floor of the Lajos Markusovszky Dormitory III in Debrecen, on Saturday evening (18th January).

The student suffered so severe injuries that he died on the spot.

According to our information, the student committed suicide due to an unsuccessful exam.

Source: www.debreceninap.hu

