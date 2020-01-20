Norwegian on murder charge arrested at Röszke border

Kurucz Judit

Hungarian police have taken into custody a Norwegian citizen who is wanted by the Norwegian authorities for murder, a police spokesperson said. The arrest of the 20 year-old took place at the Hungary-Serbia border motorway crossing as the suspect left the country on a bus registered to North Macedonia, the spokesperson for the Csongrád County police headquarters said.

The Norwegian authorities had issued a European arrest warrant for the suspect for shooting a man in front of a restaurant in Oslo on January 10.

The municipal court of Budapest announced later that a ruling had been passed to extradite the suspect to Norway.

 

MTI

