There was a fight at a retro party organized at HALL Debrecen in December, 2019. Several people were taken to the police station.

According to the eye witnesses, a gang of young men started to bully others at the party. They were taken out from HALL by guards. Later, they returned and a huge fight started – many ended up at the local police station.

Four people have been interrogated by the police. Investigation is still in progress.

