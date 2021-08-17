An old man disappeared from Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings in the case of the disappearance of Lajos Hajdu.

The 80-year-old man in the picture left the address of Piroska Street in Debrecen on 14 August 2021 in an unknown place, and the police measures taken to find him have so far been unsuccessful. Lajos Hajdu is about 164 centimeters tall and 60 kilograms. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

The police ask that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the man shown in the picture report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4), or make a report by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. telephone number, or the telephone number of the 06-80 / 555-111 Telephone Key, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

