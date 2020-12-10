A policeman beat his partner

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against a 27-year-old man who allegedly abused his partner several times, and then when the woman filed a complaint against him, the accused, who worked as a police sergeant, threatened her – the head of the Central Investigation Prosecutor’s Office said.

Imre Keresztes said that in July 2019, the 27-year-old man started arguing with his 23-year-old partner, with whom he had lived for about a year and a half, at their place of residence.

The man grabbed her by the arm and took her to the yard of their house, pushed her to the ground, grabbed her hair, began to pull it, and then abruptly released it, causing the victim’s head to hit the concrete.

Fearing that her partner would lose her job, the woman claimed, during her hospital care, that she was injured in an accident.

The man also beat his partner last September, also out of jealousy,

he began to quarrel with her while being drunk, strangled her, punched her in the face, trampled on her back, ripped her earrings out of her ear, and wouldn’t let her out of the family house.

The couple decided in April this year to end their cohabitation. However, due to the settlement of their outstanding debts, a dispute broke out between them, the accused became aggressive, began to smash and crush things in the kitchen, while shouting and threatening his partner to beat her. She ran out into the yard, so he followed her and dragged her, clenching her neck with his forearms, then kicking her at the waist. The perpetrator stopped the abuse only when the victim fled to the bathroom and notified the police.

The man then wanted to persuade the victim to withdraw her report by threatening her, calling the woman several times by phone and visiting her in person.

The prosecutor’s office immediately ordered police custody after questioning the victim, interrogated the man as a suspect, and then ordered criminal supervision and detention, which was approved by the court.

In his indictment, the investigating prosecutor’s office proposed that if the accused admits to committing the crimes at the preparatory hearing, the court should sentence him to 1 year 8 months, in execution 3 years probation suspended and increase to a military sentence.

According to the indictment submitted to the Nyírbátor District Court, the man is charged with several ordinary minor bodily injuries and violations of personal liberty, as well as coercion in official proceedings.

(MTI)