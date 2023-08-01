Police caught thieves who returned to steal from a site twice

The Püspökladany District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against four men who took the stolen metals from a site with a trailer.

According to the indictment, the four men spied on a site in Szerep and decided to steal valuable property from there.

On June 14, 2022, they went to the site with a trailer, where they lifted the site’s iron gate weighing 80 kg and put it on the trailer together with the padlock that closed it. They then demolished and stole 75 square meters of aluminum sheet from the roof of one of the outbuildings. The accused dropped the stolen metals in a Karcag landfill the same day.

The next day, the perpetrators returned to the premises, where they broke into the workshop building and stripped off the metal parts of various tools, and then took them to a scrap yard in Karcag.

When handing over the metal, the men falsely claimed that it was theirs and that they received a total of more than two hundred thousand forints, which they distributed and then recovered.

On June 16, 2022, the defendants went back to the victim’s premises again with the intention of stealing, but then the police caught them in the act.

The perpetrators caused the victim more than one million forints in theft damage, and 931,000 forints in vandalism damage by damaging the equipment, which was not reimbursed, so the victim requested compensation for his damages during the investigation of the Püspökladanyi Police Department.

The Püspökladany District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the perpetrators of the crime of theft of a greater value, continuously, with violence against property and the offense of using a false private document. In his indictment, he proposed that the Püspökladány District Court sentence one of them to an executed sentence, and his companions to a suspended prison sentence, and oblige them to compensate the victim.

(ugyeszseg.hu)