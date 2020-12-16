Police caught car thieves

Police in Debrecen interrogated two local men, who were suspected of breaking into several cars in the city.

According to the available data, the 23-year-old man and his 17-year-old partner broke into two vehicles on December 14, 2020 at around 11 pm in Debrecen, in the Tócóskert district, and various tools were stolen. The stolen items were transferred to one of their cars, but they were afraid of police control, so they stopped the vehicle not far from the scene and left on foot. The police in Debrecen couldn’t be deceived with this trick, they soon found the hidden car and identified the alleged perpetrators.

Officers caught the two men in their homes and then took them to the station. They were prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of theft and made a confession. The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is also investigating whether they can be linked to the commission of other crimes of a similar nature.

As the suspects violated the rules of the curfew, they also filed a violation report against them.

police.hu