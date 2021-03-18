Man arrested for drunk driving

According to the well-founded suspicion, the man who had driven his car into a ditch on the outskirts of Hajdúböszörmény was drunk behind the wheel. Police have completed their investigation into the case.

The Traffic Police Subdivision of the Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters prosecuted a resident of Létavértes for a well-founded suspicion of committing an offense while driving while intoxicated. According to the data of the investigation, the man had a drink with an acquaintance on the evening of January 8, 2021, in Hajdúböszörmény, Nagy-Bocskai vineyard. The driver got into the car after drinking alcohol, then headed for Hajdúhadház. It didn’t take long as he drove into a ditch on 3507 Road and then rolled over to the top with the vehicle. The 25-year-old man and his passenger were also slightly injured in the car accident. Following the report, police officers went to the scene and used an alcohol probe against the driver. Because the instrument indicated a positive value, he was arrested. The man testified at the interrogation.

The Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute.

police.hu