Toxic gas spread in an apartment in Debrecen – two residents were taken to the hospital

Late on Tuesday evening, professional firefighters from Debrecen went to Rózsahegy Street in Debrecen because a carbon monoxide detector gave signals – the county disaster management announced.

Firefighters took measurements near the bathroom water heater. The results of the measurements showed the presence of toxic gas in the air. The apartment remained heated, but the water heater was temporarily excluded from the system by gas specialists. The ambulance service transported two people to the hospital.

 

