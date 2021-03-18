Ten-meter sour cherry tree branches fell on the roof of a house in Hajdúböszörmény

Two branches of a ten-meter sour cherry tree split and fell on the roof structure of a house on Wednesday afternoon in Hajdúböszörmény, Külső-Fehértói út. Professional firefighters in Hajdúböszörmény removed the branches with a chainsaw, the county disaster management said. Lieutenant Firefighter Nóra Papp-Kunkli reported several events from the county.

Yesterday morning, the reeds burned in Berettyóújfalu, Vadaskert and Juhász Gyula streets. Professional firefighters marched in Berettyóújfalu, extinguishing the reed fire with hand tools.

In Hajdúhadház, at the end of Gárdonyi Géza Street, the dry avar and weed burned on half a hectare. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the flames with hand tools and a jet of water.

Between Püspökladány and Sárrétudvari, the reeds burned on the bank of the canal. The professional firefighters of Püspökladány extinguished the flames with two jets of water.

An acacia tree broke in half on Wednesday night in Debrecen, Pál Sárvári Street. It endangered pedestrian traffic and parked cars. Professional firefighters from Debrecen intervened with a chainsaw.

Late in the evening, a fire broke out in an uninhabited building in Hajdúböszörmény, in the Nagy-Bocskai vineyard. The building burned a large amount of waste, which was extinguished by three firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény and Debrecen.

