Man placed in criminal custody for theft

According to the suspicion, the 37-year-old man stole small machines and fishing equipment worth nearly 1 million forints from the basement of a family house in Debrecen.

A man filed a complaint with police in early March 2021 that several small machines and fishing gear had disappeared from the basement of his family home. Investigators began to investigate the case. Thanks to their data collection and witness research, they found a suspected local resident. The 37-year-old man had already been interrogated as a suspect at the police station on March 17, and investigators then detained him in criminal custody and made a motion to arrest him. During his research, some of the fishing gear was found and seized.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters opened an investigation against him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of theft.

police.hu