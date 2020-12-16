Medical Chamber: A healthcare worker has died in Hajdú-Bihar due to coronavirus infection

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Medical Chamber: A healthcare worker has died in Hajdú-Bihar due to coronavirus infection

The list of the Hungarian Medical Chamber (MOK) has been updated to record the domestic victims of the Covid epidemic working in healthcare. The chamber learns about the deceased colleagues from the press or from its own resources, as they do not have the right to consult the medical records.

The list already contains 34 names, including chief physicians, general practitioners and nurses. So far, we know about one case from Hajdú-Bihar county:

an ambulance nurse fell victim to the epidemic in Berettyóújfalu.

