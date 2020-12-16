School Police Officer of the Year elected in Hajdú-Bihar County

Police Captain Mihály Kovács, member of the Debrecen Police Department, became school officer of the year in Hajdú-Bihar County.



The aim of the “School to the Police” program launched by the ORFK-National Accident Prevention Committee on September 1, 2008, is to promote safe, accident-free traffic and law-abiding behavior of schoolchildren, to expand their traffic knowledge, and to detect and eliminate other factors endangering children’s safety. For several years, the committee has been rewarding police officers who do exemplary work in the program.