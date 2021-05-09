Train Hits and Kills Man Near Pápa

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Train Hits and Kills Man Near Pápa

On Saturday afternoon (8th May), a young man with a scooter was hit and killed by a train near the city of Pápa – the Veszprém County Police Headquarters said on the police’s website.

According to the available information, a 24-year-old man went on a dirt road with his scooter parallel to the train from Pápa to Csorna, then he drove in front of the train and collided with it in an unsecured railway crossing under hitherto unclear conditions – reports police.hu.


The man suffered so severe injuries that he died on the scene.


The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Pápa Police Headquarters.

debreceninap.hu

 

Related Posts

Train Hits and Kills Man Near Pápa

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Accident on the main road 48

Bácsi Éva

Man arrested for driving without a license

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *