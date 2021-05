According to DKV, the asphalt reconstruction works will continue on Pesti Street.

Therefore, during the construction works, on Saturday, May 8th, from 07:00 am to 04:00 pm, buses 12, 24 and 24Y are expected to run in the direction of Vincellér Street on a different route: Pesti Street – Segner Square – Kishegyesi Road.

