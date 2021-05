Labor Party candidate Sadiq Khan was again elected mayor of London. Khan won his second term as mayor.

The result of London’s mayoral election on Thursday was announced late Saturday night in British time.



Twenty candidates ran for the post – a record – but Khan’s main competitor was Shaun Bailey, a candidate for the ruling Conservative Party.

Sadiq Khan received more than 1.2 million votes.

In London, 41.2 per cent of those eligible to vote took part in the mayoral election.

debreceninap.hu