The police in Debrecen will pay special attention to the prevention of violations this year as well

As the holidays approached, the staff of the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters will place great emphasis on the prevention of violations this year as well. Crime prevention specialists held preventive information for passers-by at several points in the city on 15 December 2020.

At local markets and in the car parks of shopping malls, the police explained to the citizens the most frequent violations committed against the given age group and the possibilities of their prevention. After handing out nearly 200 flyers with useful advice to prevent car breakdowns, “There’s no value in the car!” an information booklet was placed on the vehicles.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters wishes you a calm, violation-free holiday!

police.hu