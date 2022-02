Two cars and a truck collided between Berettyóújfalu and Földes on main road no. 42 on Friday afternoon, four people were injured in the accident.

The vehicles collided at the 36th kilometer of main road no. 42 in hitherto unclear circumstances.



By the time of the site investigation and technical rescue, the full width of the road section was closed, traffic was diverted from both directions to main road no. 47.

debreceninap.hu