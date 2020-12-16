Meet the Zoo’s Southern Cassowaries!

With the upcoming holiday in mind, every day up until the first day of Christmas we will be introducing one of our residents awaiting your support, among whom you are sure to find your favorite.



Only found at two other zoos in Hungary, the Southern cassowary (Casuarius casuarius) is one of three cassowary species native to the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia and Northeastern Australia. These special ratites, almost reminiscent of reptiles, play an essential ecological role in their habitat, as they greatly contribute to the propagation of vegetation by scattering the seeds of the fruit consumed; more than 70 tree species can only be consumed and distributed by cassowaries due to their sheer size.

Another special feature of the Southern cassowary is that it is the second heaviest, third tallest and undoubtedly one of the most dangerous birds on Earth. Although they are generally afraid of man, they can be triggered easily, causing serious injuries with their clawed feet and iconic horn-like growth, which also provides protection against tree branches while running. Due to the threats of deforestation and road accidents in its natural habitat, this species is on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Like our cassowaries a lot of our residents are yet to be adopted.



