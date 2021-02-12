Hungarian Film Archives Set Up in Moscow Tretyakov Gallery

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A Hungarian film archives has been set up in Moscow’s prestigious State Tretyakov Gallery.

The collection containing 134 Hungarian titles was inaugurated in a ceremony on Wednesday evening. At the event, Hungarian Ambassador Norbert Konkoly presented the filmrolls to Zelfira Tregulova, Tretyakov’s director. The archives is a joint project by Tretyakov and the Hungarian cultural centre in Moscow aimed at promoting Hungarian cinema. The gallery’s film theatre will screen a Hungarian film every other week over the next year. The programme opened on Wednesday evening with Zoltán Huszárik’s Csontváry on 20th century Hungarian avant-garde painter Tivadar Csontváry Kosztka.

 

