Coronavirus: 144 Fatalities, Infections Up by 2804

Fully 144 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 2,804 infected were officially registered, bringing the total number of infections to 288,567, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

 

The death toll has risen to 7,381, while the number of people who have made a recovery has increased to 83,940.

The number of active infections stands at 197,246, while there are 7,639 hospitalized Covid patients, 574 on a ventilator.

Altogether 42,467 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,406,171.

Most people have been registered in Budapest (57,000) and Pest County (36,780) so far, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (17,381), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (16,854), Hajdú-Bihar (16,854) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties (14,507). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (5,366).

 

