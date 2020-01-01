Women Got Killed in Kőbánya and Oroszlány

A woman was killed in Kőbánya (Budapest) on 30th December, while another one was killed in Oroszlány on the last day of 2019.

A woman was killed in Kőbánya (Budapest) on 30th December, 2019. Her neighbors alerted the police after noticing blood in the staircase. The woman was taken to hospital, but unfortunately she passed away. Apparently, she was beaten to death by a 22-year-old man. The killer was caught by the police within 24 hours, he confessed committing the crime.

On 31st December, during the morning hours, police detected the dead body of a woman in a flat in Oroszlány (Komárom-Esztergom county). Apparently, she was murdered. The killer has not been caught yet.

Source: www.debreceninap.hu

Photo: www.pixabay.com