Local Woman Went Missing on 21st December

32-year-old Melinda Mihály was last seen three days before Christmas.

Melinda Mihály (32) left her home in Debrecen-Józsa on 21st December, 2019 at about 8:00 am and nobody has seen her since then.

According to her parents, there were no signs that she had been planning to run away from home, Melinda told her parents that she went shopping for Christmas on 21st December. Since that day she is not available on her phone or Facebook. She took her laptop, personal documents and her Nike backpack on 21st December.

She is 158 cm tall and weighs 45 kg. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing glasses. On 21st December, when she left her home, she was wearing a dark purple jacket, jeans and black shoes. Due to a previous disease, she cannot hear well and she has got balancing problems.

In case you have seen Melinda or know anything about her whereabouts, contact the police on one of the following telephone numbers: 112, 03-32/25-06.

Phone number of Melinda’s mother: 06-70-433-2469

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu